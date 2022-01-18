Joliet Man Sentenced to 50 Years for Predatory Criminal Sexual Assault of a Child

A 74-year-old Joliet man has been sentence to 50 years in prison for Predatory Criminal Sexual Assault of a Child. William Dominak pleaded guilty in a Will County courtroom in October of 2021 to sexually abusing a six-year old girl over a period of two years from 2009 to 2011. He has been jailed in the Will County Detention Center since December 3, 2018, and will receive 1143 days of credit for time served. He will also have to register as a sexual predator for the rest of his life.
The child in this case was interviewed at the Will County Children Advocacy Center, which was founded by Glasgow in 1995 to provide hope, healing, and justice to sexually abused children. The CAC uses a collaborative approach to taking a child’s statement with multi-disciplinary team members that include law enforcement, mental health professionals, prosecution, and child protective services (DCFS), with the child telling their story once to a trained forensic interviewer who asks the questions in a non-leading manner in a way that does not re-traumatize the child. This protects the integrity of the information gathered and allows prosecutors and investigators to thoroughly assess possible criminal offenses that may have been committed.