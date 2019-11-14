Joliet Man Sentenced to Nine Years for Fatal Hit-and-Run
Eduardo Avila arrested and booked at the Will County Detention Center/November 13, 2017
A Joliet man was sentenced to nine years in prison after a hit-and-run crash in Bolingbrook that killed a Tinley Park woman. Joliet resident Eduardo Avila pled guilty to one count of failure to report an accident involving serious injury or death after striking and killing Tricia Hoyt in 2017. The Tinley Park woman was struck by the 2002 Honda Accord that Avila was driving on November 4, 2017, after she had left a party in Bolingbrook. Her body was found shortly after noon the following day in a grassy area off Frontage Road in Bolingbrook, nine hours after the initial hit-and-run. Avila turned himself into authorities approximately a week after the accident had occurred.