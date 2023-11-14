Joliet Man Sentenced to Six Years in Drug Induced Homicide

A 36-year-old Joliet man has been sentenced to six years in prison after his conviction in a drug induced homicide. Steve Talbot was convicted of selling heroin and fentanyl to a 24-year-old woman who died of an overdose in Lockport in 2016. In November of 2016, Celeste Roppo was found unconscious in her home in Lockport by her family. She was transported to Silver Cross Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Following an investigation, officers recovered messages regarding the drug exchange between the victim and Kylie Murphy of Elwood. Murphy was sentenced in March to ten years in prison in the 2016 Lockport overdose. Talbot was present with Murphy at the time the drugs were purchased and exchanged. An autopsy revealed the victim died of fentanyl intoxication.