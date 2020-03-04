Joliet Man Stabs One Man Then Another Who Tried To Break Up The Fight
A Joliet man arrested for stabbing two men Tuesday night around dinner time at an apartment complex. Forty-six year old Tory Junior Williams was arrested booked, and transported to the Will County Jail on two counts of Aggravated Domestic Battery and Aggravated Battery.
On Tuesday, March 3rd at approximately 6:50 p.m., Officers responded to the 200 block of Illinois Street in reference to a domestic disturbance where a person was possibly stabbed.
Officers initially located a victim (25 year old male) outside the apartment complex who had been stabbed in the chest and arm. Officers located another victim (27 year old male) on the stairs of the apartment complex who had been stabbed in the abdomen and shoulder. Both victims were transported to St. Joseph Medical Center in serious condition.
Williams was located exiting the apartment complex by Officers and was transported to Silver Cross Hospital for minor injuries.
During the course of the Investigation, Officers were able to determine that Williams arrived at the apartment intoxicated and started provoking a fight with one of the victims (25 year old male). A fight ensued between Williams and the victim. At one point during the fight, Williams stabs the victim (25 year old male) and eventually stabs the other victim (27 year old male) who tried to intervene during the fight. Both victims then left the apartment where they were located by responding Officers.
Williams was taken into custody for the above listed offenses.