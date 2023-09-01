1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Joliet Man Subject of Narcotics Investigation Charged With Delivery of Cocaine

September 1, 2023 7:15AM CDT
A 43 year old Joliet man arrested and charged with delivering cocaine.

Following an extensive narcotics investigation conducted by the Joliet Police Narcotics Unit, Willard May was identified as a suspect in the delivery of cocaine. On August 29, 2023, at 7:52 PM, Officers observed May driving a vehicle near South Chicago Street and Spruce Slip. Officers conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle and placed May into custody without incident. Upon search of May, Officers recovered suspected cocaine and PCP. The vehicle was towed from the scene.

