Joliet Mayor Bob O’Dekirk Will Host Press Conference Regarding the Jefferson Street Bridge
Jefferson Street Bridge/ss
Joliet Mayor Bob O’Dekirk will host a press conference on Friday, March 19, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. with community leaders. The conference is being held to voice concerns regarding the completion of repairs on the Jefferson Street bridge. It was recently announced that the Bridge which has been closed since June of 2020 was on target to reopen in April of this year and will now reopen in October of 2021. It’s expected that Joliet will ask IDOT to open Cass in either direction. Joliet City Manager Jim Caperelli is asking residents to contact their state reps to put pressure on IDOT.
The press conference will be held outside, across the street of the main entrance to City Hall, 150 W. Jefferson St., Joliet.