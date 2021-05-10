Joliet Mayor Hopes Jefferson & Cass Street Bridges Will Be Two Ways Eventually
Jefferson Street Bridge/ss
Joliet Mayor Bob O’Dekirk tells WJOL that once the Jefferson Street Bridge reopens in October it may become a two way bridge. The hope is that IDOT will make Jefferson Street Bridge a two-way bridge so that when one bridge goes down the other will be open in either direction.
It was in March that Mayor O’Dekirk asked IDOT to allow the Cass Street Bridge to become two-ways during the construction period. No official announcement has been made, but it’s expected that Jefferson and Cass Street would become two-way thoroughfares into downtown Joliet.
The Jefferson Street Bridge has been closed since June of 2020 was on target to reopen in April of this year and will now reopen in October of 2021.