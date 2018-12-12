Joliet Mayor Not On Board With Chicago Mayor’s Gas Tax

Joliet Mayor Bob O’Dekirk is NOT supportive of Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel’s call to raise the gas tax by 30 cents a gallon. Speaking Tuesday at City Hall alongside a group of suburban leaders, including Mayor O’Dekirk, Emanuel said the extra funding is needed to pay for much needed mass transit and road improvements around the state.

But Mayor O’Dekirk speaking with WJOL Wednesday morning, says he doesn’t support a gas tax but is supportive of a transportation bill in Illinois and says Joliet should have a seat at the table for any funding for roads and bridges. Although there is no concrete solution for funding transportation in the state.

Mayor Emanuel argued that 24 other states have raised their gas tax since 2012. Illinois hasn’t had an increase since 1990.