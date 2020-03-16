Joliet Mayor Plans NorthPoint Vote Despite CDC Guidelines
Nowell Park Recreation Center
Joliet Mayor Bob O’Dekirk is denying a request by Governor JB Pritzker to delay the NorthPoint vote. The Joliet City Council is expected to vote on Tuesday, March 17th on annexing over 12-hundred acres to allow for the Compass Business Park. Say No To NorthPoint group has been vocal and present at meetings with hundreds in attendance. The CDC is recommending limiting groups to no more than 50 people for the next eight weeks. Mayor O’Dekirk is expected to hold the meeting Tuesday night and vote on the controversial project.