Joliet Mayor to Nominate Fire and Police Commissioner for City Council Seat
File photo/Joliet City Council/eb
WJOL has learned the name of the individual to be nominated to the vacant seat on the Joliet City Council. Todd Wooten will be nominated by Mayor Bob O’Dekirk for the seat on the council left open by the resignation of Don “Duck” Dickinson. Wooten has served on the Fire and Police Commission for the city of Joliet since 2015. The official nomination will take place at the Tuesday, December 1st City Council Meeting.
The council will then hold a vote to approve or reject the appointment. The mayor told WJOL that he would be nominating someone who would not be running in the spring election. This is the second appointment that Bob O’Dekirk has made as mayor as he previously appointed Brooke Hernandez-Brewer to fill seat of Jim MacFarland back in 2016.