Joliet Mayor Unveils New Movie Theatre
By Evan Bredeson
|
Feb 26, 2019 @ 5:58 AM

Joliet Mayor Bob O’Dekirk gave his State of the City address on Monday afternoon at Joliet Junior College. One of the bigger pieces of information that was shared during the speech was the announcement of a major movie theater chain developing a 17 screen cinema to be built on land along the Frontage Road near I-55 and I-80. The chain which will be running the facility is Regal Cinema which is based out of Tennessee. This will be Joliet’s second theatre within the city as the only current movie theatre is operated out of the Louis Joliet Mall by Cinemark Theatres. 

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

R. Kelly Bail Posted from Romeoville Business Owner Congressman Kinzinger: Deployment Showed Need For Border Wall Election Day In Chicago R. Kelly Released From Cook County Jail Lawmaker Once Again Pitches One License Plate Illinois Gets Another Fiscal Warning
Comments