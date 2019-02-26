Joliet Mayor Unveils New Movie Theatre

Joliet Mayor Bob O’Dekirk gave his State of the City address on Monday afternoon at Joliet Junior College. One of the bigger pieces of information that was shared during the speech was the announcement of a major movie theater chain developing a 17 screen cinema to be built on land along the Frontage Road near I-55 and I-80. The chain which will be running the facility is Regal Cinema which is based out of Tennessee. This will be Joliet’s second theatre within the city as the only current movie theatre is operated out of the Louis Joliet Mall by Cinemark Theatres.