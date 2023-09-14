Joliet Murder Suspect Arrested in Tijuana, Mexico

A 17-year-old from Joliet has been charged with two counts of First Degree Murder. Nathan Melchor is being charged as an adult, in connection to a murder from June of 2023.

It was at 10:18 a.m. on June 6, that Joliet Police were called to the 600 block of East Benton Street for a report of shots fired. Upon arrival, Officers located a 20-year-old male in the street who had a gunshot wound to the head.

The victim was transported to Silver Cross Hospital by the Joliet Fire Department where he was pronounced deceased. Joliet Police Detectives identified Melchor as a suspect in this murder and on June 9, 2023, an arrest warrant was issued for Melchor for two counts of First-Degree Murder.

A Will County Judge set a bond of $5 million. On August 30, 2023, Melchor was apprehended in Tijuana, Mexico by Mexican authorities in conjunction with the United States Marshals Service. Melchor was recently transported back to Joliet where he is now incarcerated at the River Valley Justice Center.

Melchor is the second suspect under arrest for involvement in this murder as Emilio Aldape (18, Joliet) was taken into custody on July 5, 2023, in South Bend, Indiana.