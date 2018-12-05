Joliet Names Al Roechner New Chief of Police

Deputy Chief Alan M. Roechner has been permanently appointed as Joliet’s new chief of police after serving in the interim position for the past three months, Interim City Manager Martin Shanahan announced Tuesday. Chief Roechner was appointed interim chief in August of this year after predecessor Brian Benton announced his retirement. Chief Roechner has nearly three decades of law enforcement experience, beginning in 1991 as a patrol officer for Joliet. During his tenure with the Joliet Police Department, Roechner spent time in the Neighborhood Oriented Policing Team, Special Operations Squad, Tactical, Narcotics and Investigation units. Chief Roechner is a life-long Joliet resident, an alumnus of Providence Catholic high school and a graduate of Illinois Benedictine University where he earned his bachelor’s degree in business administration. Additionally, Roechner is a 2003 graduate of Northwestern University’s Center for Public Safety School of Police Staff and Command and a 2011 graduate of the Boston University Police Executive Research Forum Senior Management Institute. Chief Roechner and his wife, Nancy, have three adult daughters, Catherine, Hallie and Zoe. They have one son-in-law, Vic (Catherine) and one grandson, Nico.