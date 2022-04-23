Joliet native serves aboard USS Hershel “Woody” Williams

With more than 90 percent of all trade traveling by sea, and 95 percent of the world’s international phone and internet traffic carried through fiber optic cables lying on the ocean floor, Navy officials continue to emphasize that the prosperity and security of the United States is directly linked to a strong and ready Navy. Joliet native part of that team on the high seas.
Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Samuel Martyka, front, from Joliet, Illinois, Seaman Daniel Oforiboateng, middle, from Accra, Ghana, and Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) Airman John Stitt, from Benton, Arkansas, heave around line aboard the Expeditionary Sea Base USS Hershel “Woody” Williams (ESB 4), while mooring at Naval Station Rota, Spain, April 18, 2022. Hershel “Woody” Williams is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national interests and security in Europe and Africa.