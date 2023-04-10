Joliet Officer Involved Shooting Over The Easter Weekend

A Joliet officer involved shooting took place over the Easter weekend. It was on April 8, 2023, at 4:47 a.m., an Officer-involved shooting took place in the 900 block of Lois Place off of Black Road west of Larkin. The Joliet Police Department received a call of a possible domestic disturbance near an apartment building in the 900 block of Lois Place. Upon arrival at the scene, Officers encountered a male adult actively firing a handgun. Officers discharged their weapons, striking the suspect.

Officers immediately rendered medical assistance to the suspect following the shooting. A handgun was recovered at the scene. The suspect was transported to a local hospital in critical condition. The Officers were transported to a local hospital in accordance with department policy.

The Will-Grundy Major Crimes Task Force was immediately notified and is currently conducting the investigation.

This is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public. Any further updates released regarding this incident will come from the Will Grundy Major Crimes Task Force.