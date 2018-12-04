Joliet Officially Gets New Police Chief Tonight

File photo/Will County State’s Attorney James Glasgow (from left), Joliet Police Deputy Chief Al Roechner, and Chief Brian Benton, prior to a recent Joliet City Council meeting during which the State’s Attorney announced a $43,089 contribution to help the department pay for a state-of-the-art scanning system to assist evidence technicians in processing crime and crash scenes.
Joliet City Council will make it official tonight, and swear in Interim Police Chief Al Roachner as the official Police Chief of Joliet. Roechner replaces Brian Benton who announced his retirement in August.