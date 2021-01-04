Joliet Once Again Searching For City Manager
Joliet will once again be without a City Manager as of this Friday. Interim City Manager Jim Hock sent a short note to the Mayor, City Council and Department Heads stating his “time in Joliet needs to end sooner than later.” Hock goes on to say the email will serve as his notice that Friday, January 8, 2021 will be his last day of employment with the City.
Joliet Mayor Bob O’Dekirk will meet tonight with the City Council in special session to determine who will be the next City Manager.
Hock had previously served as City Manager from October of 2013 to April of 2017. Joliet has been without a permanent City Manager since October of 2018 when Hock’s replacement David Hales left after only several months on the job. Since Hales left the City Manager position, Joliet has had former corporation council Marty Shannahan and former Economic Development Director Steve Jones also serve as Interim City Manager for the city of Joliet. WJOL has also learned that Mayor O’Dekirk will name at least one candidate at the next city council meeting on January 4th and that he anticipates that there will be a replacement by the time Hock leaves.