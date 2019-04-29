Joliet Park District Announces Cost Cutting Moves

The Joliet Park District has announced a series of cost cutting moves in order to improve the financial stability of the organization. The most substantial move is to close the Splash Station Water Park for the entire 2019 season. The Park District has also announced that they will be reducing the hours of operation at the Hartman Recreation Center for rentals and special events only, they will reduce full-time and part-time labor with both positions, reduce Park District vehicle usage, defer Park District wide equipment purchases, incorporate a convenience fee to credit card transactions and explore increased fees for programs and events.

This news comes after the the Joliet Park District Referendum failed to pass in the April 2nd Consolidated Election by a 72% to 28% result.