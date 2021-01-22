Joliet Park District Announces Investigation Into Potential Financial Improprieties
The Joliet Park District has announced that they have recently discovered potential financial improprieties by a former employee. In a statement to the media the district says that the incident is now under investigation.
The Park District has made a number of personnel and system changes designed to increase transparency and raise professional standards across the organization, with support and direction from the Park Board. These changes have included the hiring of a new Executive Director, a new Superintendent, a new Director of Finance, implementation of new accounting software, updating of purchasing procedures, and planned retention of a new audit firm.
The Park District will make additional information available to the public as and when circumstances permit.