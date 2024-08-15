1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Joliet Park District Board of Commissioners Consolidated Election

August 15, 2024 5:29AM CDT
Joliet Park District

The Joliet Park District will have nominating petition packets available  beginning Tuesday, August 20, 2024 for individuals who wish to run for Park Board Commissioner in the April 1, 2025 Consolidated General Election.  Packets may be picked up at the administrative offices of the Joliet Park  District, Inwood Athletic Club (second floor), 3000 W. Jefferson Street, Monday through Friday from 8:00am-5:00pm. 

Three commissioners will be elected, each to a 4-year term. The first day  for filing petitions is Tuesday, November 12, 2024 beginning at 8:00am, and  the last day is Monday, November 18, 2024 until 5:00pm. 

Updated information on the April 1, 2025 Consolidated General Election for Joliet Park District Board can be found on the Joliet Park District  website.

