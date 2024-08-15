Joliet Park District Board of Commissioners Consolidated Election

The Joliet Park District will have nominating petition packets available beginning Tuesday, August 20, 2024 for individuals who wish to run for Park Board Commissioner in the April 1, 2025 Consolidated General Election. Packets may be picked up at the administrative offices of the Joliet Park District, Inwood Athletic Club (second floor), 3000 W. Jefferson Street, Monday through Friday from 8:00am-5:00pm.

Three commissioners will be elected, each to a 4-year term. The first day for filing petitions is Tuesday, November 12, 2024 beginning at 8:00am, and the last day is Monday, November 18, 2024 until 5:00pm.

Updated information on the April 1, 2025 Consolidated General Election for Joliet Park District Board can be found on the Joliet Park District website.