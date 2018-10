The Nowell Park Recreation Center is having its official ribbon cutting this Saturday, October 20th. Park Board president Sue Gulas says the community had a say in the vision for the east side recreation center. The 7.7 million dollar park will have basketball courts, a walking track, community rooms and a daycare.

Nowell Park Recreation Center is located at 199 Mills Rd, Joliet. Ceremony begins at 10 a.m. followed by tours & program/membership registration.