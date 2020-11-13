      Breaking News
Everything You Want To Know About COVID-19

Joliet Park District’s Inwood Parking Lot Site Of COVID Testing Beginning Monday, November 16th

Nov 13, 2020 @ 8:46am

Good news for Will County residents looking to get a free COVID-test even if you don’t have symptoms. The north side of the parking lot at Inwood Athletic Club will become a COVID testing site. Joliet Park District Executive Director Brad Staab says the Illinois Department of Public Health wanted visibility to motorists for the testing site.

No appointment necessary and you don’t have to have symptoms to get a test. Open 7 days a week, from 8am-4pm. It’s not a rapid test and results will take 2-3 days. The COVID-test site will be located on the north side of the parking lot of Inwood located at 3000 West Jefferson Street.The test site will open on Monday, November 16th and be open for a month.

