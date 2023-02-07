Joliet Philanthropist Remembered as a Man of Honesty, Integrity and Faith

George Buck, courtesy Carlson Holmquist Sayles Funeral Home & Crematory

Joliet philanthropist dies at the age of 74. George H. Buck died February 3, 2023 at the age of 74. His obituary as it appears on the Carlson Holmquist Sayles Funeral Home & Crematory website.

George H. Buck passed away peacefully on Friday, February 3, 2023. Age 74 years.

Loving husband to Joann Buck (nee Kuban), son of George Werden Buck (1955) and Joan Buck (nee Hammel) (2006) and loving brother of Thomas and Timothy Buck. George was born on March 21, 1948 in Joliet, IL.

In 1970, he began working full-time at Werden Buck Company, a firm which was founded by his great-grandfather, Werden Buck, in 1888. On June 22, 1977 he married Joann at St. Bernard’s Church in Joliet, IL. George and Joann celebrated 45 years of marriage together. His cherished sons George (Sara) and Joseph (Carrie) still work at the family business in Joliet. His cherished daughter Kimberly (Timothy) carried on the family legacy of entrepreneurship with her successful business in Chicago. His cherished son Brian passed away peacefully in 1990.

He enjoyed frequent visits to Werden Buck Co. from his loving grandchildren Sadie, George W., Tucker and Ellie Buck and Henry and Vinny Gough. He valued the hard work of his step-grandchildren, Chase Robinson, Jack, Sean, and Eric Kennedy at Werden Buck Co.

George graduated from Archbishop Quigley Preparatory Seminary in Chicago, IL and Saint Louis University, in St. Louis, MO. He was past President of the Rotary Club of Joliet achieving 40 years of perfect attendance, past President of George Werden Buck Boys & Girls Club of Joliet, a member of Joliet Chamber of Commerce, the Joliet Catholic Academy Parents Board, the Board of Directors of First National Bank and St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church. In his spare time, George enjoyed Sunday afternoons and family gatherings at Gavican Farm. George will be remembered for his devotion to his family and to Werden Buck Co. A humble, selfless man of honesty, integrity, and faith. He was deeply loved by his family and friends.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Fr. Carl Markelz at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 18 Woodlawn Avenue, Wednesday February 8th at 10:00am. Interment Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home & Crematory, 2320 Black Rd, Tuesday February 7th from 3:00 – 8: 00pm. Memorials to George Werden Buck Boys & Girls Club, his niece’s Appalachian ministry, Bethlehem Farm, or to St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church will be appreciated.

