Joliet Plan Commission Votes Against Chicagoland Speedway Warehouse Plan
Chicagoland Speedway
The city of Joliet Plan Commission has voted against a plan to allow warehouses near Chicagoland Speedway. The Speedway, which is located along Route 53, was asking the Plan Commission to approve a plan which would allow Hillwood Properties to build an industrial park on the land in question. On Thursday night, the Joliet Plan Commission voted 7 to 0 against but the plan will still be put to a vote of the City Council sometime in the month of September. Comments from the commission include the assertion that traffic is already too heavy in the area, and that there are already enough warehouses in that locale. NASCAR is currently in some type of partnership with the Hillwood Investment Group at 16 tracks across the county.