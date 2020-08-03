Joliet Police Announce Special Enforcement Effort
The Joliet Police Department, in partnership with the Illinois Department of Transportation, has announced they are participating in a statewide effort to increase seatbelt usage and reduce the number of impaired drivers the month of August. From August 7 through August 29, special additional enforcement efforts will include alcohol/seat belt saturation patrols, seatbelt enforcement zones, speeding enforcement, and roadside safety checkpoints throughout the city. Officers assigned to these details will be checking for alcohol violations, occupant and child restraint violations, cell phone usage violations, and other violations of the Illinois Vehicle Code. Drivers and passengers are encouraged to always wear a seatbelt, never use an electronic communication device while driving, and not drink and drive.
These campaigns are possible through traffic safety enforcement grants from the Illinois Department of Transportation.