      Breaking News
Everything You Want To Know About COVID-19

Joliet Police Announce Special Enforcement Effort

Aug 3, 2020 @ 3:55pm

The Joliet Police Department, in partnership with the Illinois Department of Transportation, has announced they are participating in a statewide effort to increase seatbelt usage and reduce the number of impaired drivers the month of August. From August 7 through August 29, special additional enforcement efforts will include alcohol/seat belt saturation patrols, seatbelt enforcement zones, speeding enforcement, and roadside safety checkpoints throughout the city. Officers assigned to these details will be checking for alcohol violations, occupant and child restraint violations, cell phone usage violations, and other violations of the Illinois Vehicle Code. Drivers and passengers are encouraged to always wear a seatbelt, never use an electronic communication device while driving, and not drink and drive.

These campaigns are possible through traffic safety enforcement grants from the Illinois Department of Transportation.

Popular Posts
The WJOL Podcast
Don Ladas Memorial Baseball Tournament 2019
High School Football
IDPH Announces 828 New Coronavirus Cases on Wednesday
Tragic End For Teen Involved In Manhunt In Wilmington