Joliet Police Arrest An Alleged Gang Member During Traffic Stop
Deshawn Bew
A traffic stop in Joliet results in two arrests of which one is an alleged gang member. Joliet Police Officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle near Henderson Street and Francis Street, Tuesday, March 30th at 8:53 p.m. While Officers approached the vehicle, the passenger, later identified as 26 year old Deshawn Bew of Romeoville, exited the vehicle and attempted to flee from Officers on foot. During the foot chase, Officers heard a metal object hit the ground near Bew’s feet. Officers quickly apprehended Bew and placed him into custody without incident. Officers located a firearm in the area where the metal object struck the ground.
During the chase of Bew, the vehicle that had been stopped fled the scene. A short time later, Officers located this same vehicle with the same driver and identified her as 23-year old Dayasa Walker of Kankakee. She was taken into custody without incident and the vehicle was towed.
Bew was arrested, booked, and transported to the Will County Adult Detention Facility for the offenses of Unlawful Use of a Weapon by Felon, Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Unlawful Possession of Firearm by Street Gang Member, Possession of Ineligible Concealed Firearm License, Unlawful Use of Cannabis in Vehicle, and Obstructing a Peace Officer.
Walker was arrested, booked, and released on an I-Bond for Obstructing a Peace Officer, Driving While License Revoked, and additional traffic citations.