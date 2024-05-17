Joliet Police Arrest Bolingbrook Man In Shooting Investigation

A Bolingbrook man arrested related to dozens of shots fired along Richards Street on April 18th.

Joliet Police arrested 18-year-old Latrell Woodall of Bolingbrook was arrested, processed, and transported to the Will County Adult Detention Facility for Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm, Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, and Possession of a Firearm by a Person Not Eligible to Obtain a FOID Card.

During an extensive investigation into the shooting that occurred on April 18, 2024, at 12:37 p.m., in the 1200 block of Richards Street, Joliet Police Detectives positively identified Woodall as a suspect involved in the shooting. On April 26, 2024, Detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Woodall for the charges of Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm, Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, and Possession of a Firearm by a Person Not Eligible to Obtain a FOID Card.

Woodall was taken into custody for the warrant by members of the US Marshals Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force shortly before 7:00 a.m. on May 15, 2024, at a residence in the 400 block of Yorkshire Square in Bolingbrook. Woodall was transported to the Joliet Police Department for questioning following the arrest. Following questioning, Woodall was

transferred to the Will County Adult Detention Facility.

Later in the afternoon of May 15, 2024, Joliet Police Detectives, accompanied by members of the US Marshals Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force and the Will County Sheriff’s Office, executed a search warrant at the residence where Woodall had previously been taken into custody in the 400 block of Yorkshire Square in Bolingbrook. A rifle and ammunition were recovered during this search warrant.

The Joliet Police Department wishes to thank the US Marshals Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force, Will County Sheriff’s Office, and the Will County State’s Attorney Office for their vital assistance in this case. This case remains under active investigation.

Original story below

(Joliet, Illinois – April 18, 2024) – On April 18, 2024, at 12:37 p.m., Officers responded to the 1200 block of Richards Street for a report of shots fired. Upon arrival, Officers located over 30 spent shells casings at the scene. Officers located two unoccupied uninvolved vehicles that were struck by gunfire. Additionally, a window at Splish Splash Laundromat and a nearby brick wall, both located at 1220 Richards Street, were found to be struck by gunfire.

A preliminary investigation of this shooting has determined that suspects from a silver sedan exchanged numerous rounds of gunfire with suspects in a white sport utility vehicle while near the parking lot of 1220 Richards Street. Both vehicles fled from the area prior to the arrival of Officers. Following an extensive search for victims both at the scene as well as local hospitals, it was believed there were no reported injuries at this time.

Officers conducted an extensive canvas of the area of the shooting. This is an active investigation in its early stages as Joliet Police Detectives work to identify a suspect or suspects. If anyone has video footage or information related to this incident, they are encouraged to contact the Joliet Police Department Investigation Division at 815-724-3020. They can also contact Will County Crime Stoppers at 800-323-6734 or online at https://crimestoppersofwillcounty.org/ if they wish to remain anonymous.