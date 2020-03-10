Joliet Police Arrest Man After Attacking a Father and Son
The Joliet Police have arrested a 38-year-old Joliet resident on charges of Aggravated Battery, Battery and Endangering Life/Health of a Child. It was on Tuesday, March 9th, at 3:39 pm that Officers were called to the 500 block of E. Bellarmine Drive in reference to a possible domestic battery. Officers located a 33-year-old male victim outside the residence bleeding from the face. The victim indicated that Carzil D. Pruitte had stabbed him and that his son was still in the apartment with Pruitte. Officers located the apartment and the door was locked. Officers forced entry and located Pruitte sitting on the couch naked. Pruitte was talking to himself and not responding to Officers. Pruitte was taken into custody without incident. Officers located the victim’s 4-year-old son hiding behind a couch and took him out of the apartment. Both victims were transported to St. Joseph Medical Center for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. Pruitte was also transported to St. Joseph Medical Center for non-life threatening injuries where he was treated and released. Officers were able to determine that the victim, who was visiting from out of town, and his son were watching videos when his cousin, Pruitte, entered the room mumbling words at the victim. Pruitte then took his clothes off and stated he was going to kill the both of them. Pruitte then threw a speaker at the victim. The victim then took his son into another room to get away from Pruitte. Pruitte followed and began to punch the victim and a struggle ensued. During the struggle, Pruitte punched, bit, and stabbed the victim in the head. The victim’s son was also punched in the head several times by Pruitte. The victim was able to get away from Pruitte and exited the apartment where Officers located him. Pruitte was arrested taken to the Will County Adult Detention Facility. The knife believed to have been used was recovered at the scene.