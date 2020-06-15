Joliet Police Arrest One After Shots Fired Called

      Breaking News
Jun 15, 2020 @ 1:49pm

Joliet Police have released details after an incident on Saturday morning. It was 2:38am that Officers were called to the 200 block of N. Hickory Street in reference to shots fired. An officer in the area saw a green Lincoln SUV disobey a traffic light while traveling northbound on Hickory Street at Western Avenue. The officer conducted a traffic stop and observed 21-year-old Jerrell M. Pugh of Joliet in the drivers seat of the vehicle with open alcohol inside. Officers also found a loaded firearm in the front driver seat floorboard. Pugh was arrested and charged Aggravated Unlawful Use of Weapon by Felon, Aggravated Unlawful Use of Weapon, Possession of Ammunition by Felon, and No FOID Card.

 

