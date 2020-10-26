Joliet Police Arrest Shirtless Male After Multiple Pursuits
A 23-year-old Channahon man has been arrested after almost running over a police office and then leading authorities on a chase through Joliet. On Friday, October 23rd, at 1:46am, Officers were in the 1700 block of Essington Road blocking traffic for a crash. Joliet Police then saw a vehicle being driven by a shirtless male, later identified as Reno Giacomo, approach the scene northbound on Essington Road. The vehicle went around marked police squads with lights activated and stopped after nearly striking a Joliet Police Officer in the road. Giacomo informed officers that the squad cars were in his way. It appeared to Joliet Police that the driver was intoxicated and he was ordered out of his vehicle. Giacomo then smiled at police and fled the scene at a high rate of speed. Officers gave chase and a vehicle pursuit ensued. Officers pursued the vehicle westbound on Caton Farm Road but terminated their pursuit a short time later due to safety reasons.
A short time later, Officers again saw Giacomo, this time going westbound near the area of Caton Farm Road and Arbeiter Road. He nearly struck another marked Joliet Police squad as he proceeded Southbound Ridge Road from Caton Farm Road in the Northbound lane. Giacomo then turned westbound on Jones Road from Ridge Road. Officers lost sight of his vehicle for a short period of time, but then located Giacomo and his vehicle crashed in a ditch near Jones Road and Arbeiter Road. He was then taken into custody without incident and transported to the Joliet Police Department.
Reno Giacomo has been charged with Aggravated DUI, Aggravated Fleeing/Eluding a Peace Officer, Aggravated Assault, Obstructing a Peace Officer, and numerous traffic citations.