Joliet Police Arrest Two in Connection to Gun Incident
Two Joliet men have been arrested in connection to an incident that involved random pedestrians have a gun pointed at them. On April 16th at approximately 6:02pm, Officers were to the 400 block of E Cass Street in response to a gun complaint, where a male passenger in a red Chevrolet SUV was pointing a firearm at citizens. While investigating the incident on E Cass Street, Officers also responded to the area of E Jackson Street and N Garnsey Avenue for another gun complaint, where a male passenger in a red Chevrolet SUV was pointing a firearm at pedestrians.
Officers located a red Chevrolet SUV matching the description in the area E Jackson Street and Willard Street, and conducted a traffic stop on the SUV at N Youngs Avenue and E Dover Street. The driver, Steven Gutierrez, and passenger, Daniel Sutton, were taken into custody without issue. Ammunition was recovered from inside the SUV. A loaded firearm was recovered in the area of the traffic stop, from the route the SUV drove before stopping for Officers.
Arrested, booked, and taken to the Will County Jail is Daniel J. Sutton (43, Joliet) for the offenses of Aggravated Unlawful Use of Weapon by Felon, Unlawful Possession of Weapon by Felon, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition by Felon, No FOID, and Aggravated Assault.
Arrested, booked, and taken to the Will County Jail is Steven Gutierrez (34, Joliet) for the offense of Unlawful Possession of Ammunition by Felon.
During the course of the investigation, Officers were able to determine that Sutton was the subject who pointed the firearm at several citizens.