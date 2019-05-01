Identity Released of Victim in Joliet Parking Lot Homicide

The Joliet Police Department is investigating a Homicide that occurred late Tuesday night in the parking lot of Denny’s Restaurant located at 2531 Plainfield Road. At approximately 10:03 p.m., Officers responded to the Denny Restaurant reference to a man unresponsive in the parking lot. Officers located the victim, 36-year-old Gregory G. Brown of Crest Hill laying in the parking lot who had been shot. Joliet Fire Department responded and attempted to revive the victim, but unfortunately Brown had already succumbed to his injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation and is still in its early stages. The Joliet Police is actively looking into what occurred and for those responsible. The Joliet Police will update the public at a later date when it has more information.

The Joliet Police Department is currently looking for assistance from the public. If anyone has any information related to this incident, they are encouraged to contact Detective Jose Martinez

at 815-724-3020 (ext. 3383).

Joliet Police Department Press Release