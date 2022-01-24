      Weather Alert

Joliet Police Asking for Help After House is Vandalized

Jan 24, 2022 @ 12:54pm

The Joliet Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspects in the the video. In the early morning hours of December 27, 2021, the suspects threw toilet paper and eggs at a residence on the west side of Joliet. A short time later, the same pickup truck is seen on video colliding into a garage door of a different residence

If anyone has information related to this incident, they are encouraged to contact Detective Gombosi at 815-724-3188. They can also contact Will County Crime Stoppers at 800-323-6734 or online at https://crimestoppersofwillcounty.org/ if they wish to remain anonymous. Video of the crime is below.

