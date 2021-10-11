Joliet Police “Battle Buddy” Program Receives Local Donation

On Friday, October 8, 2021, representatives from Country Financial presented members of the Joliet Police Department’s “Battle Buddy” veteran crisis intervention program with a donation of $1,500.00 to further assist Joliet area military veterans. The donation was made possible through Country Financials’ Operation Helping Heroes program, which provides funding for first responders, military, and veteran organizations, as well as teachers. The Battle Buddy program includes a select group of Joliet Police Officers who have served in all branches of the military and, when/if available, will be dispatched to calls for despondent and/or suicidal veterans & active military members. Currently, there are 27 JPD sworn personnel in the program (ranging in rank from Officer to Deputy Chief), all of whom have volunteered and have taken critical incident crisis intervention training.
Battle Buddy Officers are a resource that veterans & active military members can talk to, utilize for resources like providing crisis intervention, and get information for services (other than the VA Hospital) that military members can use for further assistance. The goal is to further connect with a veteran before a crisis occurs, but also work with them after a negative event in their lives to reduce recidivism.