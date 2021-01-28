Joliet Police Called to Officer Involved Shooting
Joliet Police were called an officer involved shooting on Thursday morning. The incident occurred at approximately 10:33AM, Joliet Police Officers were involved in an officer-involved shooting in the 1200 Block of Nicholson Street. The scene was immediately turned over to the Will-Grundy Major Crimes Task Force for investigation. This is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.
WJOL has been told the officer involved is ok and that the suspect was taken to the hospital following the shooting. Stay tuned as this is a developing story.