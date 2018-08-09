Joliet Police Chief Expected To Retire This Year By Monica DeSantis | Aug 9, 2018 @ 6:02 AM WJOL has learned that Joliet Police Chief Brian Benton has turned in his paperwork for retirement. Joliet Mayor Bob O’Dekirk has confirmed to WJOL that Benton is expected to retire effective this November. brian bentonChiefjolietretire SHARE RELATED CONTENT Joliet Teacher And Youth Soccer Coach Charged With Beating Wife To Death Bridge Repairs to I-55 Frontage Road in Channahon Hot And Humid Thursday Joliet Teacher Charged with First Degree Murder Shorewood Girl Approached by Unknown Male in Shorewood Joliet Teacher Arrested For Beating Wife Who Later Died At Hospital