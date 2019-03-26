Joliet Police Chief Says Harrah’s Murder Is Randon Act

Joliet Police Chief Al Roechner says the stabbing death of a Wisconsin man at Harrah’s Casino hotel was a “random act” by a “bad individual.” Roechner tells WJOL that there should be no concerns about the safety at Harrah’s. He wanted to thank the outstanding officers and detectives who did an “unbelievable job in solving this horrible crime with the help of our great business community.”

A man is under arrest for a fatal stabbing in Joliet. Twenty-five year old Robert Watson from Normal, Illinois is being held on murder charges in connection to the stabbing of 76-year-old Emanuel Burgrino of Hales Corners, Wisconsin at the downtown Harrah’s Casino Hotel on Sunday. Police had responded to a fight at the hotel late Sunday night and reportedly found Burgrino in a hallway.