Joliet Police Chief Submits Retirement Papers

Jan 8, 2021 @ 2:34pm
Joliet police chief Al Roechner in studio with Scott Slocum

Joliet may have new city manager but is now looking for a new police chief. Chief Al Roechner submitted his retirement letter to city of Joliet on Friday morning. The retirement is said to effective on January 21st. Roechner has been the chief of the Joliet Police Department since December of 2018. He has been with the department since 1991. The is a developing story. Stay tuned to WJOL for the latest updates.

