2-Year Joliet Child Dies After Self-Inflected Gunshot Wound

Jun 2, 2021 @ 1:07pm
Joliet Police investigate after 2 year shoots himself /ss

A 2-year-old Joliet child has died after suffering a self-inflected gunshot wound. It was around 8:55am that officers were called to a house in the 200 block of South Eastern Avenue. When officers arrived they were informed that a child had been shot and immediately began life saving measures. The child was taken to AMITA Health Saint Joseph Medical Center where they were pronounced deceased. Joliet Police have confirmed that the gun was legally owned by the child’s father. An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

