Joliet Police Department Accepting Applications To Become An Officer
Applications are being accepted to become a Joliet Police Officer. Through April 1st you can apply to work for the Joliet Police Department. On their Facebook page, the Joliet Police Department posted the job perks.
Joliet Police Department Officer applications are open March 1st, 2021 until April 1st, 2021.
•Officer Pay: $54,870 – $108,870.
•All equipment & training provided.
•Competitive medical, dental, & vision insurance.
•96 hours of Sick Time per year.
•13 paid holidays.
•80 hours of Vacation Time after one year.
•Insurance rates locked through 2030.
•Take-home squad program.
Specialty Units include K9, Investigations, Evidence Technician/Crime Scene, Traffic, Drug/Tactical, Special Operations Squad (SWAT), Neighborhood Oriented Policing Team (NOPT), Special Services, Honor Guard, Pipes & Drums, and more!