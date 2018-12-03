Joliet Police Department Completes 30th Annual Santa’s Cops Event

The City of Joliet commends the Joliet Police Department for their dedication to service and holiday spirit after completing their 30th annual Santa’s Cops event on Saturday, December 1, 2018. Santa’s Cops is an event where officers and civilian employees of the police department donate their time to bring smiles to children’s faces that are less fortunate. The participating children are identified through our officers, social service agencies, schools, churches, and youth organizations. Each participating child is given a Wal-Mart gift card and paired up with an officer or other volunteer to purchase gifts and clothes to make the holiday season a bit more special than it might have been for them. The gift cards used in the event were purchased with donated money from businesses and the community specifically for this event, and many officers purchase items with their own money to help the children’s families.