Joliet Police Department Explorers Win Three Trophies At National Event

June 20, 2024 8:21AM CDT
Joliet Police Department Explorers Post #220

The Joliet Police Department recognizes the Joliet Police Explorers Post #220 on their recent success at the LVMPD Excon Competition. The 10-teen group competed in a one-day competition in Las Vegas against 48 other Explorer posts from across the United States. Post #220 won 2nd place overall, 1st place for “Burglary in Progress,” and 3rd place for “Suspicious Situation.”

The Joliet Police Explorer Post #220 is chartered through the Boy Scouts of America’s “Learning for Life” program, which provides young men and women a unique experience in policing through instruction, demonstration, and hands on training.

