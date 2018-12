Joliet’s new police chief names four new deputy police chiefs. Al Roechner is naming, Lt. Mike Batis, Sgt. Darrel Gavin, Sgt. John Perona and Lt. Marc Reid as deputy police chiefs. Both Batis and Gavin have been with the Joliet police department for more than 20 years.The Deputies will be installed this week at the Joliet Police Department after being announced at Tuesday’s Joliet City Council meeting.