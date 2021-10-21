      Weather Alert

Joliet Police Department Search For Missing Man

Oct 21, 2021 @ 9:44am
Derrick Williams

For the second time in as many days, the Joliet Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing person.

The department is requesting the assistance in locating Derrick Williams, a missing adult male from the 400 block of East Cass Street.

Derrick Williams is a 55 year-old, African-American Male, 6′ tall, weighing 220 lbs, with brown eyes & a bald head. Walks with a limp.

If you have any information on Derrick’s whereabouts, please call JPD Detective Cagle (815-724-3035), the JPD Investigations Division (815-724-3020,) or Non-Emergency (815-726-2491).

