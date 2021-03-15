Joliet Police Discovered Submerged Vehicle in DuPage River
DuPage River/ss
Joliet Police have launched an investigation after an abandoned vehicle was discovered in the DuPage River. It was Monday morning at 5:36am, Joliet Police responded to the Black Road bridge over the DuPage River after receiving a report of a vehicle in the river. Upon arrival, Officers discovered an unoccupied blue Ford Taurus partially submerged in the river, facing eastbound. Joliet Police and Fire personnel searched the immediate area for any possible victims but none were found. Area hospitals were also contacted with negative results as well. Further investigation determined that the vehicle appeared to be eastbound on Black Road just west of the bridge at which time the vehicle drifted across the westbound lanes and off the roadway into the river. Officers were unable to locate any other vehicles that appeared to be involved in this crash. This case remains under investigation.