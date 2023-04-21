Joliet Police: Extra Police Presence At Plainfield South HS

There will be an increased presence of Joliet Officers at Plainfield South High School during arrival on Friday, April 21st. The Joliet Police Department posted on Facebook on Thursday evening. It says, “This is being done out of an abundance of caution due to an unsubstantiated threat that has come to our attention. The Joliet Police Department takes all threats seriously and we are working closely with school administration to ensure the safety of all students and staff. We want to emphasize that there is no immediate danger, and we are taking these precautions as a proactive measure.”