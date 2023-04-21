1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Joliet Police: Extra Police Presence At Plainfield South HS

April 21, 2023 7:25AM CDT
Share
Joliet Police: Extra Police Presence At Plainfield South HS
Plainfield South High School

There will be an increased presence of Joliet Officers at Plainfield South High School during arrival on Friday, April 21st. The Joliet Police Department posted on Facebook on Thursday evening. It says, “This is being done out of an abundance of caution due to an unsubstantiated threat that has come to our attention. The Joliet Police Department takes all threats seriously and we are working closely with school administration to ensure the safety of all students and staff. We want to emphasize that there is no immediate danger, and we are taking these precautions as a proactive measure.”

Popular Posts

1

Plainfield Mom Charged with DUI; Five Children In the Vehicle Before Crashing into Mailboxes
2

Joliet Brothers Arrested After Smashing Up a Housing Authority Apartment
3

Dozens of Street Car Races Thwarted In Joliet and Shorewood
4

Closure on I-80 in Joliet and Minooka starts on Monday
5

Joliet Man Arrested After Firearm Discovered During Traffic Stop

Recent Posts