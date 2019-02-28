Joliet Police Announce Four Dead in Murder-Suicide

The Joliet Police Department is investigating a murder-suicide in the 500 block of Whitley in Joliet where tragically 4 people were found deceased.

On Wednesday night at approximately 10:19pm, Officers responded to the 500 block of Whitley reference to a report of subjects shot. Officers arrived on scene and located a male, female, and two young children deceased on the second story of the residence. Detectives are investigating the scene to determine what occurred.

The Will County Coroner’s Office has announced the names of the four dead. The two adults are 28-year-old Jacquelon Gaskin and Brandyn Lee. The two children are 6-year-old Gianna Lee and 1-year-old Giovanni Lee.

WJOL has learned that the two children killed are the great-grandchildren of Will County Board Speaker Herb Brooks. Brooks was also the grandfather to Jacquelon Gaskin.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.