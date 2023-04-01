Joliet Police Gear Up for Distracted Driving Awareness Month

April is Distracted Driving Awareness Month, and the Joliet Police Department is partnering with the Illinois Department of Transportation, Illinois State Police, and more than 200 local law enforcement agencies throughout the state to remind motorists to “Drop It and Drive.”

“Texting while driving puts everyone on the road at risk by distracting a driver visually, manually, and cognitively,” said Joliet Police Chief Bill Evans. “During Distracted Driving Awareness Month, we’re working to increase awareness of these dangers and encourage all motorists to give driving their full attention.”

At a time when traffic fatalities are on the rise in Illinois and across the country, the Joliet Police Department is committed to reducing the traffic crashes caused by distractions like texting or talking on a cell phone.

Motorists can expect to see increased patrols and enforcement zones for the entire month of April. Officers will be ticketing drivers who text or use their cell phones while driving. The distracted driving campaign is administered by IDOT with federal traffic safety funds.