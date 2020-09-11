      Breaking News
Joliet Police Hope You Can Identify Woman Accused Of Theft

Sep 11, 2020 @ 5:46am
Photo courtesy Joliet Police Department

In a Facebook post, the Joliet Police Department is requesting the public’s help in identifying the pictured female suspect. She was involved in a theft and unlawful use of a credit card on August 18th, 2020 at four different locations in the area.

If you have any information, please contact JPD Detective Szymanski at [email protected], or Crime Stoppers of Will County 800-323-6734 if you wish to remain anonymous.

