Joliet Police Hope You Can Identify Woman Accused Of Theft
Photo courtesy Joliet Police Department
In a Facebook post, the Joliet Police Department is requesting the public’s help in identifying the pictured female suspect. She was involved in a theft and unlawful use of a credit card on August 18th, 2020 at four different locations in the area.
If you have any information, please contact JPD Detective Szymanski at [email protected], or Crime Stoppers of Will County 800-323-6734 if you wish to remain anonymous.