Joliet Police Investigate After Pedestrian Struck And Killed

A pedestrian was struck and killed last week at North Larkin and Clara Avenue. It happened Thursday night, January 25th. Joliet police responded at 6:49 p.m. and found a 45-year-old man in the southbound curb lane of North Larkin Avenue. He transported to the hospital where is he was pronounced deceased.

An investigation found the victim was struck twice by two different vehicles. One driver sped off and was located later, a female driver that struck the man remained at the scene and is cooperating.

The Will County Coroner identified the victim as 45 year old Ronald Guy of Joliet. The crash remains under investigation.