1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Joliet Police Investigate After Pedestrian Struck And Killed

January 29, 2024 5:31AM CST
Share
Joliet Police Investigate After Pedestrian Struck And Killed
Emergency 911 Scene

A pedestrian was struck and killed last week at North Larkin and Clara Avenue. It happened Thursday night, January 25th. Joliet police responded at 6:49 p.m. and found a 45-year-old man in the southbound curb lane of North Larkin Avenue. He transported to the hospital where is he was pronounced deceased.

An investigation found the victim was struck twice by two different vehicles. One driver sped off and was located later, a female driver that struck the man remained at the scene and is cooperating.

The Will County Coroner identified the victim as 45 year old Ronald Guy of Joliet. The crash remains under investigation.

Popular Posts

1

A Woman Returns Home To Family After Being Fired From Job But Ends Her Life
2

Mother Of Two Boys Arrested For Leaving Her Children In A Freezing Car While She Shopped And Having A Loaded Gun in the Vehicle
3

Victims Identified As His Immediate Family Including His Mother
4

Second Joliet Nursing Home To Close Within A Year
5

One Person Dead Following Crash on I-55 Over The Weekend

Recent Posts